T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 333,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $299,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $204.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

