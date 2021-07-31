T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTOO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.23.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

