Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TKBIF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

