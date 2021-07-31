Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

