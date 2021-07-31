Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.90.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
