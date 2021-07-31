Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,440,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

