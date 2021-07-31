Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

