Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 3,595 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

