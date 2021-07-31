Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 116,310 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965.

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

