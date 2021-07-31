Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

