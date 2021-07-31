Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

