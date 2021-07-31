Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

