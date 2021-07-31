Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,699 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

