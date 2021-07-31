Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,291,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

