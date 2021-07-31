Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $322.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

