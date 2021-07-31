Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.