Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.25 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

