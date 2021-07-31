Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

