Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $637.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.01. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

