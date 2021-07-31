Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

