Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.29 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of FOUR opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,069,630 shares of company stock worth $94,459,451. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

