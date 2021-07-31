Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $172.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

