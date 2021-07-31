Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.78 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

