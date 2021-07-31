Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.25 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.11 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

