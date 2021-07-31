Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.27 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $68.38 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

