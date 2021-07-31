Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.48 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

