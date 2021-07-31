Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.56 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.02 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

