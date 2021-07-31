Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

EL stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.35 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.97.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

