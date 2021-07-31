Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $5.29 Million in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

