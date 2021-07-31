Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

