Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

