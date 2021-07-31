Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $4,804,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

NYSE:GFL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

