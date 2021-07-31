Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.14. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

