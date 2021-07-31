Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 20,922 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zynga were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,471,110 shares of company stock valued at $37,362,023. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ZNGA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.