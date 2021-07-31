Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.28.

PENN opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

