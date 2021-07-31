Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

