Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 15,062 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of IAA worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.