Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 19,620 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Roche by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Roche by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Roche by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $48.26 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

