Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $205.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

