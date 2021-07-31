Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,802 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.