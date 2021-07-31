Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,750 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

