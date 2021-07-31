Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

