Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 80,738 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,738 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.