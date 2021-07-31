Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,880 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Athene worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Athene by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

