Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

