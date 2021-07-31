Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 115,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

