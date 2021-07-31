Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
Technology Solutions Company Profile
