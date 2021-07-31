Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.