Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $1.17. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

TECK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 319,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

