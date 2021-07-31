Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

