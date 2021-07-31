Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

TECK.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$28.48 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.