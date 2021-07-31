Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.72), with a volume of 205,731 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TED. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £242.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.95.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.